Four prisoners were killed in new clashes in Brazil

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least four prisoners were killed in new clashes between members of rival gangs in the prison of the Brazilian city of Manaus, Report informs citing the BBC.

The authorities of the State of Amazonas said that three of the bodies were found decapitated, one strangled.

Nearly 100 prisoners were killed in Brazil in past week.

33 people were killed on January 6 in the neighboring state of Roraima during the riots. Number of death bodies were decapitated. Brazil ranked fourth in the world in the number of prisoners - after the US, China and Russia. In total there are about 600 thousand people in prisons.