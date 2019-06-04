Four people killed in the shooting in Australian city today

At least four people are dead and two injured in a mass shooting in Darwin’s city center, Northern Australia.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that local police reported on the incident.

"Police can confirm that there is currently four casualties, multiple injuries and multiple crime scenes," police of Northern territory region wrote on Facebook.

According to the publication of Sydney Morning Herald, following the shooting, the alleged shooter moved to the suburb of Stuart Park, where he also opened fire, and then in the suburb of Woolner.

Northern Territory Police confirmed the arrest in a statement.

"There is no known ongoing threat to the community however a police operation remains underway,"

"Police do not believe the incident to be terror-related."