 Top
    Close photo mode

    Four people killed and five wounded after Paris blasts

    Urgent medical care provided to all the victims

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people have been killed after two explosions in a Paris suburb caused by a suspected gas leak. 

    Report informs citing the foreign media, five people injured.

    Two blasts reportedly occurred in the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grande.

    Around thirty firefighters rushed to the scene.Urgent medical care provided to all the victims.

    The double blast was heard streets away as local residents feared for their safety after their homes shook from the impact.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi