Four people die in France over yellow vests movement

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four people have died in France as a result of "yellow vest" protests since its beginning.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

"Since the beginning of the movement, four of our compatriots have died. Many hundreds of citizens, in particular, employees of our law enforcement forces were injured, often seriously," said the head of government, speaking to the people on the French television.

Mass protests are held in France since November 17 against the rise in fuel prices. The participants of the actions wear yellow reflective vests.