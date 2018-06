Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ A massive outbreak of swine influenza (A H1N1) occurred in North Korea.

Report informs referring to the Yonhap agency.

Deputy Minister of Health of the DPRK informed WHO (World Health Organization) that four deaths from influenza have been registered in the country.

In first half of December 2017, 81,000 cases of influenza A H1N1 were registered in North Korea.