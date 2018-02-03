Four people are injured as gunman opens fire from a car in Italy

© EPA

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Four people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Italy, Report citing The Daily Mail.

A man and a passenger in a black Alfa Romeo 147 drove around the town of Macerata, opening fire at various places including near the train station as police gave chase.

The mayor of the town tweeted advice to residents to 'stay at home' while the suspects are at large.

Police are now studying CCTV to try to identify the shooter. The motive for the attack is not clear.