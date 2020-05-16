Four men searching for treasure died in Greece

Four men (34-50) who were looking for treasure in Greece Loutraki, died in a cave, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

The city is located 90 km from the Greek capital Athens, on the shores of the Gulf of Corinth (Corinth), which is famous for thermal waters. The incident occurred in the Karvounari district of the city. The bodies of 4 men were found in the cave, who were reportedly looking for treasure. They wanted to blow up somewhere for this purpose. As a result, the explosive wire left in their hands.