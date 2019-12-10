Four dead in Czech hospital shooting

Police and officials say at least four people have
Officials say the shooter is still at large. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers east of Prague.
Police and officials say at least four people have
Officials say the shooter is still at large. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers east of Prague.
This post is also available in other languages:
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author