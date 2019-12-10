 Top

Four dead in Czech hospital shooting

Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting at a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Report informs, citing TASS that two others were seriously injured.

Officials say the shooter is still at large. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers east of Prague.

