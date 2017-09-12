Four-day command and staff exercises start in Ukraine

© PixaNews

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ / The command post exercise of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) "Enduring sustainability - 2017" involving troops and operational reserves began on Tuesday, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Until September 15, a series of exercises will be held involving troops and operational reserves, the main of which will be strategic maneuvers" Unshakable firmness-2017", noted in the Ministry of Defense, quoting Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko.

According to him, the aim of the maneuvers is "to increase the capabilities of the military command and control agencies to exercise command of the troops in the course of regrouping, conducting defensive, stabilizing and combat operations”. These maneuvers are preceded by the exercises of the rear services, which will improve the system for planning and ensuring the groupings of troops and the management of the forces involved in the strategic deployment of the Armed Forces and the organization of defense in threatened areas.

In addition, until September 15, training of Ukraine's territorial defense forces and assets will be organized with the deployment of their headquarters.

The exercise "Enduring Sustainability 2017" coincides with the joint strategic exercises of Russia and Belarus "West 2017", which are scheduled from September 14 to September 20.