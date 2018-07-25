Four children killed in landslide in Bangladesh

© AP

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed as a result of landslide in the southwestern Bangladesh city of Cox’s Bazar.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 4 of the dead were children.

Deceased children are brothers and sisters of the same age group of 6- 15 years. Their parents were injured.

According to the information, torrential rains lasting for several days have caused landslides in the region.

The Medical Aid Agency warned about landslide risk on Cox’s Bazar where more than 600,000 Rohingya refugee Muslims live.