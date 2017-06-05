Four Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four Arab countries Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved to close off access to the Gulf country.

Report informs, Bahrain Island was the first to break off relations with a neighboring country.

The report, which was circulated by the country's official agency, notes that Manama took such a step because of the ongoing policy of Doha to "rock the security and stability situation in the Kingdom of Bahrain and intervene in its affairs, continue escalating and provoking the media and supporting the terrorist activity ".

Bahrain gave Qatari diplomats forty-eight hours to leave the territory of the kingdom.

In addition, Manama suspended air and sea communications with Doha and banned citizens of Qatar from visiting Bahrain.Also, the authorities imposed a ban on their citizens to visit Qatar.

A few minutes after Bahrain's announcement of a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, similar steps were announced in Riyadh, Cairo and Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt also suspended ground, air and sea communications with Qatar.

The conflict between Qatar and its neighbors occurred a week after the Gulf and US summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran.

At the same time, at the meeting, the Saudi authorities on behalf of all the guests condemned Tehran for its hostile policies and threatened with an adequate response.

Later, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said that the agency's site was hacked, and the speech on behalf of the emir was published by hackers.However, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain considered this refutation to be unconvincing and insist that the words about the normalization of relations with Tehran really belong to the emir.