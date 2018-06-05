Former US Secretary of Defense dies

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Frank C. Carlucci III, who began his wide-ranging government career as a diplomat and finished as secretary of defense under President Ronald Reagan, has died at age 87.

Report informs citing the TASS, The Wall Street Journal writes.

According to the publication, Carlucci died Sunday of complications from Parkinson's disease.

Carlucci headed Pentagon under president Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989. In 1988, he accompanied then US President Reagan during his visit to Moscow, which became the first visit of US president to USSR in fourteen years.