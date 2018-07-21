Former Spanish king accused of corruption

© dpa

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / The court in Spain has initiated an investigation on corruption involving king Juan Carlos I, who held the throne from November 1975 to June 2014.

Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle, a former police officer Jose Manuel Villarejo was called to the trial before the day.

As material evidence in this case, there are audio recordings of the alleged conversation between Villarejo, another man, as well as a woman close friend of the ex-king. On the records, she accuses Juan Carlos I of corruption and money laundering.

For its services, the Juan Carlos I illegally received a fee of a few tens of millions of euros, says a female voice. The participation of a figurehead allowed the monarch to carry out operations with money and assets in secret from the tax authorities. The woman claims that she was the fake person.