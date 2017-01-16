Former Romanian President charged with a crime

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military Prosecutor of Romania officially charged Ion Iliescu, former Romanian President in "the Mineriad" case for crimes against humanity during a bloody anti-government protest on 13-15 June 1990 where six died and hundreds were injured. Report informs citing the TASS.

"Iliescu received the status of the accused in the present, we are engaged in the preparation of protection..", - lawyer of ex-president Andrei Georgescu told members of the press.

A former head of state, who has spent for about an hour in prosecutor's office, refused to talk with reporters.