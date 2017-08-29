 Top
    Venezuelan ex-prosecutor general states about government’s attempts to kill her

    Luisa Ortega Diaz: The authorities attempted to hire people to organize my assassination

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former prosecutor general of Venezuela Luisa Ortega Diaz has stated that the Venezuelan authorities have attempted to hire people to organize her assassination.

    Report informs citing the TASS, she said it in the capital of Costa Rica where she had arrived to submit her compaint against the Venezuelan government to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

    The former prosecutor general assured that she cannot go back to her country, as she will be jailed, and they will do everything to make her disappear. 

