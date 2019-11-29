Former President of the Maldives sentenced to 5 years in prison

A court of the Maldives Republic found former President Abdulla Yameen guilty of money laundering and sentenced to five years in prison with a fine of 5 million US dollars, Report informs citing the TASS.
Yameen has been accused of receiving 1 million U.S. dollars of government money through a private company as part of a deal to lease a number of tropical islands for hotel development.
The Prosecutor General's Office pressed criminal charges against the former president on money laundering after a statement from Maldives Police Service, accusing him of embezzlement and giving false statements to mislead the investigation. Abdullah Yameen pleaded not guilty and denied the charges against him.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author