Former president of Kyrgyzstan forcibly brought to courtroom

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was forcibly brought to the Pervomay district court of Bishkek on November 29, his attorney Sergei Slesarev said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the hearing of the case on illegal freeing of crime boss Aziz Batukayev from prison is taking place in closed mode.

19 people are involved in the case, including Atambayev, ex-Prosecutors General Aida Salyanova and Indira Joldubayeva, and others.

Crime boss Aziz Batukayev was illegally released from prison in 2013 over fake leukemia diagnosis, authorities said. He partially served his term in Naryn prison until he was freed over fake leukemia diagnosis in 2013. Batukayev had 8.3 years of prison term yet to be served.