Former Israeli president hospitalized

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Israeli President Shimon Peres was taken to Chaim Sheba Hospital at the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah Thursday morning, Report informs referring to the Israeli media.

Peres is the founder of the Peres Center for Peace, and has been the architect of numerous attempts towards co-existence with the Palestinian Authority.

The condition of the statesman is more than 90 years old.

Initial findings reported by the Hebrew-language Ynet site indicate that the elder statesman entered the hospital with cardiac arrhythmia. Peres will undergo a complete medical evaluation.