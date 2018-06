© Foto:TASS

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Konstantinos Mitsotakis, former prime minister of Greece and father of the Greek opposition leader Kiriakos Mitsotakis, died at the age of 99 years.

Report informs citing Athens News Agency.

"Konstantinos Mitsotakis died, surrounded by people who loved him", the reports say.