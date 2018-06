Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Richard von Weizsäcker died at the age of 94 years, Report informs referring to the foreign media. He was president of the Federal Republic of Germany from July 1984 to July 1994.

Richard von Weizsäcker was born on April 15, 1920 in Stuttgart. He began his political activity in the Christian Democratic Union.