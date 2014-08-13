​Former Georgian President Saakashvili accused in embezzlement of state means

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili was accused in one more criminal case. Report informs citing ITAR TASS, the main Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia stated today, that Saakashvili had been accused in embezzlement of state means.

On August 5 the main Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia adopted a resolution to bring the ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili and former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili to criminal liability under "armed attack" article.

The Department noted that “Saakashvili and Merabishvili had been recognized as organizers of an armed attack on a member of Parliament of Georgia Valery Gelashvili and his severe beating committed on July 14, 2005 in Tbilisi.

Earlier, on July 28 the Main Prosecutor's Office of Georgia adopted a resolution "to bring to criminal liability Saakashvili on charges of abuse of power”.

Tbilisi City Court considered the petition of the Main Prosecutor’s Office on August 2 and chose for Saakashvili arrest as a preventive measure.

Saakashvili held the position of Georgian President from January 2004 to November 17, 2013. In mid-November last year, he left Georgia and lived first in the United States, then in Europe, during the past six months, mostly in Ukraine. On August 1 this year, Saakashvili settled down in the United States. On August 3, the ex-president stated that he considers the charges of the main Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia against him unreasonable.