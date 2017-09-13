Former fashion model becomes White House media director

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former fashion model, 28-year old Hope Hicks was named White House Communications Director.

Report informs citing the BBC, twenty-eight-year-old interim White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will serve in the role on a permanent basis.

According to information, the longtime Trump aide is the fourth person to fill the position, replacing Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired in July after just 10 days on the job.

Ms Hicks has served as President Donald Trump's strategic communications director and campaign press secretary.

The ex-Trump Organization employee is one of his most trusted aides.

According to information, H. Hicks has earlier worked as a fashion model.

Hope Hicks started her career in public relations, where Ivanka Trump's fashion company was one of her clients.