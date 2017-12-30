Former Egyptian president sentenced to three years in prison

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Criminal Court of Cairo sentenced former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi to three years in prison for insulting the country's judiciary, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Representative of Egyptian prosecutor's office, the court adopted a decision on three-year imprisonment of the ex-head of state "on charges of insulting the judiciary, unreasonable attacks on its representatives with the aim of spreading hatred and rejection of the Egyptian judiciary."

As it was proved during the investigation, Morsi and his entourage in his statements have disseminated information discrediting the country's judicial system through television, radio and social networks on the Internet, undermining the prestige of judges and entire judicial system.

In this case, there were 18 more supporters of the Morsi movement called the Muslim Brotherhood, who had also received a similar punishment.