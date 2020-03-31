Former Afghan ambassador to Azerbaijan appointed to high position

Mohammad Shakir Kargar has been appointed as the head of the presidential secretariat of Afghanistan. According to sources of the Russian Nezavisimaya Gazeta in Kabul, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has already signed a decree.

Notably, Mohammad Shakir Kargar was the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan from 2012 to 2014. Besides, he served as Minister of Trade and Industry in the Government of Afghanistan.

“This appointment brings Kargar to the top league of the Afghan political class, turns him into one of the key figures in the leadership of Afghanistan,” Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.