Forest fire kills 9 tourists in southern India

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 9 tourists were killed, 18 injured as a result of the forest fire in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Monday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Among the dead - four women, four men and one child.

    In total, 27 people were saved, 10 of whom were slightly injured, while eight suffered serious injuries.

    Data on the nationality of the deceased are not given.

    Local media note that the fire began at a time when a group of tourists were returning from trekking timed to celebrate International Women's Day.

