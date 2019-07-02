 Top

Forest fire breaks out on the territory of former military training ground in Germany

A large forest fire raging in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern spread from 430 to 600 hectares in one day, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The administration of the district Ludwigslust-Parchim reported that because of wind the fire is moving uncontrollably. Residents of four settlements- a total of more than 700 people were evacuated.

About two thousand employees from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony fight against fire with the support of six helicopters and water cannons.

It is noted that the territory is contaminated not only with ammunition and grenades left after the maneuvers, but also with a large number of explosives since the Second World War.

