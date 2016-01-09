 Top
    Foreign tourists wounded in attack at Egyptian Red Sea resort

    Two Austrians and a Swede had been injured while the attackers were trying to escape

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two armed assailants attacked a hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Hurghada on Friday, wounding three foreign tourists, Egyptian officials said, Report citing Reuters.

    The Security Information Center of Egypt's Ministry of Interior said in a statement that two Austrians and a Swede had been injured while the attackers were trying to escape.

    One of the assailants was killed by security forces and another was in custody, the statement said, adding that the attackers were armed with an air gun and knives. It said an investigation was underway.

