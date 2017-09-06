Foreign Policy: U.S. Permanent Representative to UN may become new Secretary of State

© AP Photo/ Richard Drew

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley may replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

Report informs Foreign Policy writes, referring to the government sources.

"Last week there were persistent rumors that he was leaving and she would take up the post," an unnamed official said.

Several former and current State Department officials told the publication that the rumor was caused by Tillerson's rare appearances in public and the absence of a proper number of statements on such key foreign policy issues as Iran's fulfillment of the "nuclear deal" and the nuclear and missile tests of the DPRK.

A spokesman for the US Department of State insists that Tillerson is actively working, not going out to the public. However, the agency does not give official comments on the possible resignation of Tillerson.