Foreign Ministry of China opposes country’s transport isolation

Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared the inadmissibility of the transport blockade of the PRC from other countries due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus.

Report informs citing the TASS; he said this during a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Wang Yi recalled that individual countries had announced a complete ban on travel to China, despite the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

“Such measures, taken when difficult times have come for someone, are unacceptable in the course of international cooperation,” TASS quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak assessed the possible impact of the situation with coronavirus on the oil market.