Forbes names seven-year-old boy YouTube's highest-earning star

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ A seven-year-old boy who reviews toys has been revealed as YouTube's highest-earning star, raking in $22m (£17.3m).

The estimate by Forbes magazine found that Ryan of Ryan ToysReview pipped Jake Paul by $500,000 for the 12 months to June, Report informs citing BBC.

Videos are posted most days and one promoting a blue giant mystery egg bearing Ryan's face has had more than a million views since Sunday.

Ryan's earnings, which do not include tax or fees charged by agents or lawyers, have doubled compared with the previous year.

The online sensation Jake Paul was second on Forbes’ list, with £16.8m. His raps and jokes were viewed more than 3.5bn times over the 12-month period.

The sports entertainment group Dude Perfect made £15.7m and Daniel Middleton, who specialises in the popular Minecraft game, was fourth with £14.5m. The British gamer has been playing the building game on camera for several years and also has a line of merchandise.