Footballer shot dead in France, two Cup games postponed

7 October.

In Grigny, the criminal shot two brothers who died yesterday in local hospital. The player of Grigny FC Moudy Sylla and his brother Samba (28 and 26 years old) were killed.

The criminal was captured by the police.

In connection with the tragedy, two games of the fifth stage of the French Cup with the participation of teams from Grigny postponed.