FM: Kazakhstan intends to send police officers as peacekeepers to Middle East

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan is considering the issue of sending Kazakhstani police officers to a UN peacekeeping mission in the Middle East, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said, Report informs citing TengriNews.

"There is a decision by the Parliament of Kazakhstan to send officers as military observers and staff officers to participate in UN missions in the Middle East and in several other regions.

"The possibilities of a phased increase in the contribution of Kazakhstan to peacekeeping are being considered.In the medium term, it is expected to consider the issue of sending Kazakh police forces," Abdrakhmanov said.

"This is a very important event in the history of our country, since for the first time the Kazakhstani military contingent participates in the UN peacekeeping mission," Minister added.