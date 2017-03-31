Flynn has story to tell on contacts with Russia in return for immunity

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump's ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn wants immunity to testify on alleged Russian election meddling, Report informs citing the BBC, his lawyer says.

Robert Kelner says his client "has a story to tell", but needs to guard against "unfair prosecution".

Congress is investigating the allegations, with one senator warning of Kremlin "propaganda on steroids".

Mr Flynn was sacked in February after misleading the White House about his conversations with a Russian envoy.

His links to Russia are being scrutinized by the FBI and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, as part of wider investigations into claims Moscow sought to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election, and into contacts between Russia and members of President Trump's campaign team.

Mr Flynn, a retired army lieutenant-general, initially denied having discussed US sanctions against Russia with the country's ambassador, Sergei Kislyak.

Later, the US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also accused in secret contacts with Russia. Session said that the charges are groundless.