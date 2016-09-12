Floods killed more than 100 in North Korea

 Top
    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The floods that hit parts of North Korea in recent weeks have killed 169 people and left 400 missing, the state news agency of North Korea says, Report informs.

    The floods and heavy rain in late June and July have also made more than 212,000 people homeless, it says.

    Some 65,000 hectares (160,000 acres) of cropland were affected.

    The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) says it is sending emergency food aid to North Korea after it asked for aid.

