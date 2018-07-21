Floods in Vietnam leave 10 dead and 12 missing people

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / Ten people were killed, 12 were missing as a result of floods and landslides in the North and Central areas of Vietnam caused by hurricane "Son-Tinh", Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Typhoon "Son-Tinh" caused heavy rains, rising of water levels in rivers and reservoirs in several regions of Vietnam.

The resulting floods destroyed hundreds of homes in the three Northern provinces of Yen Bai, Son la and Ninh, and two Central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. More than 80,000 hectares of rice fields have been flooded, and landslides have paralyzed traffic on many national and provincial roads.

The most severely affected province is Yen Bai, where 600 houses have been destroyed and dozens of infrastructure and energy facilities have been damaged. Floods in the region claimed the lives of eight people, six others were injured and 10 were reported missing.