Floods in China affect nearly 12,000 people

Heavy rains in the county of Gongshan in the Chinese province of Yunnan led to severe flooding, which affected 11,800 people, Report informs citing the foreign media.

It is noted that, rains lasted two days and led to an increase in the water level in the Dulun River, as a result of which roads were flooded, six bridges and about 100 houses were destroyed, power lines were damaged, and about 40 hectares of agricultural land damaged.

Local authorities evacuated people from the affected areas to safe places. Rescuers continue to work on the spot.