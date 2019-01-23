Flooding from dam kills 6 in Indonesia

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Torrential rains that overwhelmed a dam and caused landslides killed at least six people and displaced hundreds in the central Indonesian district of Gow, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The dead included two infants who drowned and a man who was electrocuted after the floods began late Tuesday, said Adnan Purichta Ichsann, the chief of Gowa district in South Sulawesi. Dozens of houses and several bridges were damaged

Rescuers were still evacuating residents to shelters at a government office and mosques, Ichsann said.