​Flood occurs in Afghanistan

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Six people died in floods in Baghlan province, northern Afghanistan. Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, it was stated by the Baghlan police officer Javid Basharat.

A great number of people were injured in the floods, some people were carried away by the water flow, search and rescue works are being continued.

Muhammad Nasir Kozdag, head of the Office of Disaster Management said that hundreds of homes were under water.

People were provided with the first aid.