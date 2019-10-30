Flood in Cameron claims lives of 42 people

At least 42 people were killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains and flooding in Western Cameroon, Report informs citing TASS.

"The bodies of 42 people, including 26 children, were recovered from the mud flow and debris of buildings," Reuters reports.

As the Governor of the Western region Augustine Awah Fonka noted, the landslide caused by flooding occurred in the village of Bamungum. According to him, more than 20 houses were destroyed.

Cameroonian authorities sent rescue workers and military units to the disaster area to protect and assist the population of the flood-affected areas. The Western region was visited by Minister of Decentralization and Local Development Elanga Obam Georges.