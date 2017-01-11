Five UAE diplomats killed in Kandahar blast

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been killed in Tuesday's explosion at a hotel in the Afghan city of Kandahar, Report informs citing the Associated Press, UAE media reported Wednesday.

Up to 11 people were said to have been killed and 16 injured in the twin blasts during a meeting between Kandahar's provincial governor, a local police chief and the UAE diplomats. The governor and the UAE ambassador were injured in the attack that the Taliban's spokesman reportedly denied involvement in.

President Sheikh Khalifa ordered all government bodies to fly the flag at half-staff for three days in honor of the victims. The Kandahar attack was one of three terrorist incidents in Afghanistan on Tuesday, which included twin blasts on parliamentary offices in Kabul and a suicide bombing in Helmand province.