Five teens who 'tortured' boy, 15, to death jailed for life

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Five 15-year-old boys who "tortured" a teenager to death in an alleyway behind his home can be named for the first time after they were handed life sentences.

Report informs citing the Mirror, Jacob Abraham tried to run home but could not make it because of his injuries and was found dying by his brother in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

Kai Fisher-Dixon, Shuayb Mahomud, Tremayne Gray, Omarion Stephens and Abdulqaliq Mohamed stabbed Jacob Abraham, also 15, eight times in the legs and once in the arm.

Prosecutors said the victim had been involved in fights and had had an argument with members of a north London gang, known as the Albany Park or AP gang.

Shortly before his murder he posted a message on his Snapchat account saying: "If you want to mess with me come and mess with me around my yard," the court heard.