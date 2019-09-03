Five people killed in refinery fire in India

At least five people were killed and eight more were injured in a fire at ONGC's refinery in the western Indian state of Makharashtra, Report informs citing Zee News.

By the information, the refinery locates about 50 kilometers of Mumbai. There are three security officers among the dead. Commenting on the incident, ONGC tweeted that the fire erupted in the rain water runoff system and it took the fire fighters nearly two hours to extinguish it.

The refinery is now working in a usual mode, the incident did not affect the oil refining process, the company said.