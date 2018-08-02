Five people injured in Texas Pipeline Explosions

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Five people suffered serious burns in a series of explosions followed by fire on the pipeline near Midland, Texas, in the region home to the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oilfield, Report informs citing the TASS.

Local authorities said that after the first blast firemen arrived at the scene, who managed to extinguish the flames, but soon there were new explosions that killed a fire service officer.

It is noted that the primary task for rescuers was to stop the supply of gas as soon as possible and block the spread of fire, as there was a wide pipeline network in the area of the incident and a significant part of the infrastructure could be destroyed.

The causes of the explosion are being investigated.