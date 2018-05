Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were seriously injured in an explosion at a factory in the city of Eltmann in federal state of Bavaria.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred at the plant supplier of components for the automotive industry Schaeffler KG.

About 200 people were evacuated.

Rescue services were sent to the place of the incident. Details are being specified.