Five people held in London anti-terrorist operations

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ A woman in her 20s has been shot by police in an anti-terror operation in London. She is in a serious, but stable condition in hospital.

Report informs citing the Euronews, It happened as officers raided a house in the north-west of the city.

In a statement, police said an armed entry to the house was “necessary due to the nature of the intelligence that we were dealing with.”

Five people have been arrested as part of the investigation in all, five at or near the property, and one in Kent, in southeast England.

They have been detained on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.