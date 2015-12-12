Five killed in suicide car bombing at Iraq security post

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide car bomb targeting a border security post in the western Iraqi province of Anbar has left five people dead, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Iraqi officials said the commander of the base is among the dead, and 10 other people were also injured in the attack.

The bomber, driving an explosives-laden car, rammed the vehicle into a checkpoint outside the headquarters of border security in the town of al-Nukhayb, 62 miles from the border with Saudi Arabia.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

It followed significant gains by Iraqi government forces in Anbar. Earlier this week the Iraqi military regained key territory around the militant-held city of Ramadi, the provincial capital.