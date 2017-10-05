Ex-US presidents to take part in charity event for hurricanes victims

© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ All five former US presidents will participate in a benefit concert to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Texas later this month, Report informs citing the foreign media.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will appear at Reed Arena at Texas A&M University on October 21 for the "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" concert.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would donate $ 1 million to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and help the victims.

The Red Cross raised $ 350 million to help the victims in Houston. The organization also received $ 45 million for the victims of the hurricane Irma and $ 9 million for victims of hurricane Maria.

The US Chamber of Commerce reported that a number of American companies donated $ 270.8 million to help the victims of Harvey and Irma, $ 32.4 million to victims of the hurricane Maria.