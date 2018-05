© TАСС/ СЕРГЕЙ БОБЫЛЕВ

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ An Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 transport helicopter crashed Friday morning near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing five people and critically injuring one.

Report informs citing the Times of India.

Unconfirmed reports said there were six people on board of the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which is a military transport chopper.