Five countries demand compensation from Iran for downed Boeing

Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the UK expect Iran to hold a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations," according to a joint statement from the five nations of Iran crash victims.

Report says, citing The News Daily, that after a meeting in London, foreign ministers from Canada, the UK, Afghanistan, Sweden, and Ukraine urged Iran to allow a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation," as well as a criminal probe and "impartial" judicial proceedings.

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines aircraft died when it was brought down by ballistic missiles shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8.

The victims included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens, as well as Iranians.

"We are here to pursue closure, accountability, transparency and justice" for the victims, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.