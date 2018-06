Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least five children drowned when boats carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar sank early on Wednesday on Bangladesh border, Report informs citing the France-Presse.

"So far, the bodies of five male and female children have been found at different locations," Border Guard Bangladesh officer told AFP.

Authorities said three to four boats had sunk at the mouth of the Naf river on Wednesday morning.